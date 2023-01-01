$37,998+ tax & licensing
2020 Cadillac XT6
Sport
2020 Cadillac XT6
Sport
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$37,998
+ taxes & licensing
77,080KM
Used
VIN 1GYKPGRS9LZ102831
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,080 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Carbon Fibre Interior, Performance Tuning, Driver Assistance, Unique Gloss Black Exterior, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
This 2020 Cadillac XT6 is for sale today.
Providing next level capability, this Cadillac XT6 offers a sophisticated driving experience thanks to it's advanced all-wheel drive powertrain and safety features. The XT6 also features 3 rows of folding seats that allows you to haul your family around town or pick up DIY materials for your weekend warrior projects. It also comes with first class premium materials enhancing your driving experience even further.This SUV has 77,080 kms. It's burgundy in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 F DOHC 24V engine.
Our XT6's trim level is Sport. This performance focused Sport XT6 is making waves in the 3 row crossover segment with a Sport controlled twin clutch AWD system, heavy duty cooling, active damping, and a performance suspension system with multiple selectable modes. Style upgrades include a black painted grille and high gloss accents, 12 spoke Sport specific wheels, and a carbon fiber interior. You still get all the best goodies like the double size sunroof, unique Galvano grille and exterior trim, heated and cooled seats, hands free liftgate, 4G WiFi, wireless charging, 3 row leather seating, heated leather steering wheel, remote start, and hands free keyless entry. Awesome technology features include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatible 8 inch touchscreen, 6 USB inputs, voice recognition, SiriusXM, lane keep assist with departure warning, blind zone monitoring, pedestrian braking, automatic emergency braking, and a vibrating safety alert seat.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2020 Cadillac XT6