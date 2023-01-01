$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Touring CVT AWD Back Up Camera Heated Front Seats
Location
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
29,260KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10010010
- Stock #: 16364
- VIN: JF2GTAPC8L8254980
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 29,260 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Rear View Camera
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Safety
Power Brakes
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
