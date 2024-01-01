$55,498+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi e-tron
Sportback 55 Technik
2021 Audi e-tron
Sportback 55 Technik
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$55,498
+ taxes & licensing
42,245KM
Used
VIN WA13AAGE3MB001990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,245 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Audi e-tron Sportback is for sale today.
Just because youre looking for the efficiency and versatility of a hybrid vehicle doesnt mean you should sacrifice on premium features or performance. This plug-in hybrid electric Audi e-tron can offer the cleaner, more efficient operation of an electric vehicle coupled with the long-distance cruising range and convenience of a gasoline drivetrain. With this Audi, you can enjoy the best of both worlds in one beautifully designed vehicle. This coupe has 42,245 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
