Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

88,947 KM

Details Description

$40,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$40,998

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2021 Chrysler Pacifica

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L Plus

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$40,998

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
88,947KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10342440
  • Stock #: D8758
  • VIN: 2C4RC1EG4MR530266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Luxury White Pearl
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,947 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, 4G WiFi, Leather Seats, Power Sliding Doors, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, LED Lights, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Rear Camera, SiriusXM

This 2021 Chrysler Pacifica is for sale today.

Designed for the family on the go, this 2021 Chrysler Pacifica is loaded with clever, luxurious features that will make it feel like a second home on the road. Far more than your mom's old minivan, this Pacifica will feel modern, sleek, and cool enough to still impress the neighbors. If you need a minivan for your growing family, but still want something that feels like a luxury sedan, then this Pacifica is for you.This van has 88,947 kms. It's luxury white pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 287HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Pacifica's trim level is Touring-L Plus. This Touring-L Plus adds blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic detection, rear parking assistance with automatic braking, and second row heated seats to the impressive list of features on this Touring-L Plus Pacifica. Additional features include remote start, heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, heated leather seats, LED taillamps, fog lights, an auto dimming rear view mirror, automatic tri zone climate control, unique aluminum wheels, a roof rack system, dual power sliding doors, a power liftgate, Advance 'n Return easy entry, rear reading lamps, ambient lighting, touring suspension, automatic headlamps, 2nd and 3rd row Stow 'n Go folding seats with in floor storage, heated power mirrors, a rotary E-shift dial, active noise cancellation, proximity and keyless entry, Uconnect 4, a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium 13 speaker sound system.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1EG4MR530266.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 50,080 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Cadillac XT5 Pr...
 66,552 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 51,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory