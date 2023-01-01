Menu
2021 Chrysler Pacifica

94,670 KM

Details Description

$38,498

+ tax & licensing
$38,498

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Logo_NoBadges

$38,498

+ taxes & licensing

94,670KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10394109
  • Stock #: D8819
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BGXMR583204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,670 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Power Sliding Doors, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Forward Collision Warning, LED Lights, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Rear Camera, SiriusXM

This 2021 Chrysler Pacifica is for sale today.

Designed for the family on the go, this 2021 Chrysler Pacifica is loaded with clever, luxurious features that will make it feel like a second home on the road. Far more than your mom's old minivan, this Pacifica will feel modern, sleek, and cool enough to still impress the neighbors. If you need a minivan for your growing family, but still want something that feels like a luxury sedan, then this Pacifica is for you.This van has 94,670 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 287HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Pacifica's trim level is Touring-L. This amazing minivan comes with remote start, heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, heated leather seats, LED taillamps, fog lights, an auto dimming rear view mirror, automatic tri zone climate control, aluminum wheels, a roof rack system, dual power sliding doors, a power liftgate, power driver seat with Advance 'n Return easy entry, rear reading lamps, ambient lighting, upgraded suspension, automatic headlamps, 2nd and 3rd row Stow 'n Go folding seats with in floor storage, heated power mirrors, steering wheel cruise and audio control, a rotary E-shift dial, active noise cancellation, proximity and keyless entry, and a rear view camera. For the ultimate in connectivity get ready for Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, SiriusXM, Bluetooth hands free communication and streaming audio, USB and aux jack, and a 6 speaker sound system.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1BGXMR583204.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

