2021 Chrysler Pacifica

27,321 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

3rd Row Seat Leather Pano Roof Nav Back Up Camera

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

3rd Row Seat Leather Pano Roof Nav Back Up Camera

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

  7. 9717601
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

27,321KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9717601
  • Stock #: 16216
  • VIN: 2C4RC1EG5MR526372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,321 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

