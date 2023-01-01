$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
3rd Row Seat Leather Pano Roof Nav Back Up Camera
27,321KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9717601
- Stock #: 16216
- VIN: 2C4RC1EG5MR526372
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,321 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Climate Control
Additional Features
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3