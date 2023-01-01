Menu
2021 Chrysler Pacifica

19,328 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

Touring | S Package | Htd Seats | Bluetooth |

Location

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

19,328KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9757435
  • Stock #: 16224
  • VIN: 2C4RC1FG1MR534676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,328 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat

*BLUETOOTH*, *CLEAN CARFAX REPORT*, *MARKET VALUE PRICING*, *BLIND SPOT DETECTION*, *BACK UP CAMERA + REAR SENSORS*, *SUNSHADES*, *S APPEARANCE PACKAGE*, *DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS*, *POWER DRIVER SEAT*, ABS brakes, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Cloth Bucket Seats w/S Logo, Cold Weather Group, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Piano Black Interior Accents, Power driver seat, Radio: Uconnect 5 w/10.1" Display, Rear air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, S Appearance Package, S Badge, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" S-Model Aluminum Design 2.


Recent Arrival!

3.6L V6 24V VVT FWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic
Odometer is 19579 kilometers below market average!

Please reach out with any inquires and our sales team will be in touch. Six months NO payment loans are also available OAC* Our vehicles come standard with one key. If receive a secondary key, from the previous owner, it will be included. If you require an additional key we can purchase on your behalf during the sales process. Your safety is our top priority; we are following Municipal masking guidelines and have sanitation protocols in place. If you require any additional safeguards please reach out to our team.


Almost 20,000 Customers Served at Two Guys! Serving Niagara for over 30 years we are a true local family business. Longstanding members of UCDA & OMVIC. We also operate to the public a full SERVICE automobile garage with 5 class A mechanics. Please reach out to (905)684-7215 with any vehicle service needs. We also offer full detailing services. Please visit Two Guys Service Garage at 258 Bunting Road, St. Catharines. Two Guys customers receive our preferred labour rates!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING

Safety

Power Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Rear Air & Heat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

