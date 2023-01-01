$44,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-688-6244
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring | S Package | Htd Seats | Bluetooth |
Location
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
- Listing ID: 9757435
- Stock #: 16224
- VIN: 2C4RC1FG1MR534676
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,328 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
*BLUETOOTH*, *CLEAN CARFAX REPORT*, *MARKET VALUE PRICING*, *BLIND SPOT DETECTION*, *BACK UP CAMERA + REAR SENSORS*, *SUNSHADES*, *S APPEARANCE PACKAGE*, *DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS*, *POWER DRIVER SEAT*, ABS brakes, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Cloth Bucket Seats w/S Logo, Cold Weather Group, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Piano Black Interior Accents, Power driver seat, Radio: Uconnect 5 w/10.1" Display, Rear air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, S Appearance Package, S Badge, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" S-Model Aluminum Design 2.
Recent Arrival!
3.6L V6 24V VVT FWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic
Odometer is 19579 kilometers below market average!
Please reach out with any inquires and our sales team will be in touch. Six months NO payment loans are also available OAC* Our vehicles come standard with one key. If receive a secondary key, from the previous owner, it will be included. If you require an additional key we can purchase on your behalf during the sales process. Your safety is our top priority; we are following Municipal masking guidelines and have sanitation protocols in place. If you require any additional safeguards please reach out to our team.
Almost 20,000 Customers Served at Two Guys! Serving Niagara for over 30 years we are a true local family business. Longstanding members of UCDA & OMVIC. We also operate to the public a full SERVICE automobile garage with 5 class A mechanics. Please reach out to (905)684-7215 with any vehicle service needs. We also offer full detailing services. Please visit Two Guys Service Garage at 258 Bunting Road, St. Catharines. Two Guys customers receive our preferred labour rates!
