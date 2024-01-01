$26,500+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Escape
SEL Hybrid **PANO ROOF - CO-PILOT360**
2021 Ford Escape
SEL Hybrid **PANO ROOF - CO-PILOT360**
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$26,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
84,315KM
VIN 1FMCU9CZ9MUA15106
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,315 KM
Vehicle Description
HYBRID AWD !! FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+ !! NAVIGATION, REAR CAMERA, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, LANE KEEPING, COLLISION SENSORS, BLIND SPOT, APPLE CARPLAY, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER, POWER SEAT, HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL, POWER LIFTGATE, REMOTE START, 18-IN ALLOYS
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2021 Ford Escape is for sale today.
The Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.This SUV has 84,315 kms. It's black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escape's trim level is SEL Hybrid. Upgrading to this Ford Escape SEL Hybrid is a wise choice as it comes loaded with heated seats and a power driver seat with premium ActiveX material, unique aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include a power rear liftgate, heated leatherette steering wheel, SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, automatic climate control, a smart device remote starter, plus exterior chrome accents. For added convenience and safety this Ford Escape also comes with a 60-40 split-folding rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key, plus Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, a rear view camera with rear parking sensors, blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking and cross traffic alert.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9CZ9MUA15106.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2021 Ford Escape