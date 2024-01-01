$41,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara Unlimited
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara Unlimited
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$41,998
+ taxes & licensing
57,350KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4HJXENXMW752515
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,350 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Heavy Duty Suspension, 4G Wi-Fi, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Side Steps, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps
This 2021 Jeep Wrangler is for sale today.
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This SUV has 57,350 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Wrangler's trim level is Sahara Unlimited. This Sahara is as rugged as its namesake lands with aluminum wheels, heavy duty shocks, heavy duty suspension, side steps, chrome exterior accents, Sahara logo on seats, Black Freedom Top hardtop, leather steering wheel, power windows and locks, remote keyless entry, voice activated air conditioning, navigation, off road information pages, and wi-fi. It also comes with Uconnect4, voice activation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, skid plates, tow hooks, stylish wheels, fog lamps, Dana axles, Command Trac shift on the fly 4x4 system, Trail Rated badge, and a rear view camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXENXMW752515.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
This 2021 Jeep Wrangler is for sale today.
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This SUV has 57,350 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Wrangler's trim level is Sahara Unlimited. This Sahara is as rugged as its namesake lands with aluminum wheels, heavy duty shocks, heavy duty suspension, side steps, chrome exterior accents, Sahara logo on seats, Black Freedom Top hardtop, leather steering wheel, power windows and locks, remote keyless entry, voice activated air conditioning, navigation, off road information pages, and wi-fi. It also comes with Uconnect4, voice activation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, skid plates, tow hooks, stylish wheels, fog lamps, Dana axles, Command Trac shift on the fly 4x4 system, Trail Rated badge, and a rear view camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXENXMW752515.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Freedom Panel Storage Bag
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Mechanical
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
HD suspension
220 Amp Alternator
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
3 Skid Plates
GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
81.4 L Fuel Tank
1237# Maximum Payload
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Rear window wiper w/washer
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Flip-Up Rear Window
Black Wheel Well Trim and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
Tires: P255/70R18 All-Season
Safety
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2016 Chevrolet Colorado WT 117,222 KM $22,498 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-550 Super Duty DRW XL 164,801 KM $59,998 + tax & lic
2021 Audi e-tron Sportback 55 Technik 42,245 KM $55,498 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$41,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2021 Jeep Wrangler