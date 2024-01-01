$23,498+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Venue
Trend
2022 Hyundai Venue
Trend
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$23,498
+ taxes & licensing
61,658KM
Used
VIN KMHRC8A33NU164666
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,658 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Touchscreen, Rear View Camera, Power Seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Streaming Audio
This 2022 Hyundai Venue is for sale today.
With an amazing, urban sized footprint, plus a massive amount of cargo space, this 2022 Venue can do it all. Whether you need a grocery getter, kid hauler, or an errand runner, this 2022 Venue is ready to turn everything into an adventure. This modern Venue has a bold yet sophisticated SUV profile that radiates road presence and allows you to express your unique sense of style. This SUV has 61,658 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Venue's trim level is Trend. This Venue Trend upgrades the amazing style with a sunroof and aluminum wheels while remote start and blind spot warnings make every drive easier. Heated seats bring a touch of luxury while wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, and streaming audio keep you entertained in a connected cabin. Automatic highbeams, remote keyless entry, ABS with brake assist, hill hold control, and a rear view camera help make your commute safer.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2022 Hyundai Venue