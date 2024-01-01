Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Touchscreen, Rear View Camera, Power Seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Streaming Audio</b><br> <br> This 2022 Hyundai Venue is for sale today. <br> <br>With an amazing, urban sized footprint, plus a massive amount of cargo space, this 2022 Venue can do it all. Whether you need a grocery getter, kid hauler, or an errand runner, this 2022 Venue is ready to turn everything into an adventure. This modern Venue has a bold yet sophisticated SUV profile that radiates road presence and allows you to express your unique sense of style. This SUV has 61,658 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Venues trim level is Trend. This Venue Trend upgrades the amazing style with a sunroof and aluminum wheels while remote start and blind spot warnings make every drive easier. Heated seats bring a touch of luxury while wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, and streaming audio keep you entertained in a connected cabin. Automatic highbeams, remote keyless entry, ABS with brake assist, hill hold control, and a rear view camera help make your commute safer.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2022 Hyundai Venue

61,658 KM

Details Description

$23,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai Venue

Trend

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai Venue

Trend

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$23,498

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
61,658KM
Used
VIN KMHRC8A33NU164666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,658 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Touchscreen, Rear View Camera, Power Seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Streaming Audio

This 2022 Hyundai Venue is for sale today.

With an amazing, urban sized footprint, plus a massive amount of cargo space, this 2022 Venue can do it all. Whether you need a grocery getter, kid hauler, or an errand runner, this 2022 Venue is ready to turn everything into an adventure. This modern Venue has a bold yet sophisticated SUV profile that radiates road presence and allows you to express your unique sense of style. This SUV has 61,658 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Venue's trim level is Trend. This Venue Trend upgrades the amazing style with a sunroof and aluminum wheels while remote start and blind spot warnings make every drive easier. Heated seats bring a touch of luxury while wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, and streaming audio keep you entertained in a connected cabin. Automatic highbeams, remote keyless entry, ABS with brake assist, hill hold control, and a rear view camera help make your commute safer.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

Used 2016 Chevrolet Colorado WT for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2016 Chevrolet Colorado WT 117,222 KM $22,498 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-550 Super Duty DRW XL for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2019 Ford F-550 Super Duty DRW XL 164,801 KM $59,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi e-tron Sportback 55 Technik for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2021 Audi e-tron Sportback 55 Technik 42,245 KM $55,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,498

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Venue