Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Nicely equipped crew cab Z71 Finished in a dark plum with matching black cloth interior. Vehicle is sold fully certified, and includes a 6month or 10,000km powertrain warranty. Sale price is plus HST & Licensing only. We DO NOT charge admin fees or additional cost for safety.</p><p> </p>

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

187,616 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Autoplace

341 Lake St, St Catherines, ON L2N 4H5

905-401-9842

  1. 1705934525
  2. 1705934525
  3. 1705934461
  4. 1705934461
  5. 1705934461
  6. 1705934461
  7. 1705934461
  8. 1705934461
  9. 1705934461
  10. 1705934461
  11. 1705934461
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
187,616KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3GTU2UEC2FG241326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 187,616 KM

Vehicle Description

Nicely equipped crew cab Z71 Finished in a dark plum with matching black cloth interior. Vehicle is sold fully certified, and includes a 6month or 10,000km powertrain warranty. Sale price is plus HST & Licensing only. We DO NOT charge admin fees or additional cost for safety.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autoplace

Used 2014 Honda Accord Crosstour EX-L for sale in St Catherines, ON
2014 Honda Accord Crosstour EX-L 225,255 KM $13,500 + tax & lic

Email Autoplace

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoplace

Autoplace

341 Lake St, St Catherines, ON L2N 4H5

Call Dealer

905-401-XXXX

(click to show)

905-401-9842

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplace

905-401-9842

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Sierra 1500