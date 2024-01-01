$21,900+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Autoplace
341 Lake St, St Catherines, ON L2N 4H5
905-401-9842
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
187,616KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3GTU2UEC2FG241326
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 187,616 KM
Vehicle Description
Nicely equipped crew cab Z71 Finished in a dark plum with matching black cloth interior. Vehicle is sold fully certified, and includes a 6month or 10,000km powertrain warranty. Sale price is plus HST & Licensing only. We DO NOT charge admin fees or additional cost for safety.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Warranty
Warranty Included
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
2015 GMC Sierra 1500