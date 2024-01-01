$22,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Ford Ranger
XLT
2019 Ford Ranger
XLT
Location
Autoplace
341 Lake St, St Catherines, ON L2N 4H5
905-401-9842
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
298,102KM
Used
VIN 1FTER4FH7KLA65252
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 298,102 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner vehicle and fully maintained. Recent new tires and brakes all around. Drives and looks like new. Sold fully certified including a 6month or 10,000km powertrain warranty. Price is plus HST & Licensing
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Included
Seating
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Autoplace
341 Lake St, St Catherines, ON L2N 4H5
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
Autoplace
905-401-9842
2019 Ford Ranger