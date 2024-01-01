Menu
<p>One owner vehicle and fully maintained. Recent new tires and brakes all around. Drives and looks like new. Sold fully certified including a 6month or 10,000km powertrain warranty. Price is plus HST & Licensing </p><p> </p>

2019 Ford Ranger

298,102 KM

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Ranger

XLT

2019 Ford Ranger

XLT

Autoplace

341 Lake St, St Catherines, ON L2N 4H5

905-401-9842

  11. 1705935186
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

298,102KM
Used
VIN 1FTER4FH7KLA65252

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 298,102 KM

One owner vehicle and fully maintained. Recent new tires and brakes all around. Drives and looks like new. Sold fully certified including a 6month or 10,000km powertrain warranty. Price is plus HST & Licensing 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty Included

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplace

Autoplace

341 Lake St, St Catherines, ON L2N 4H5

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplace

905-401-9842

2019 Ford Ranger