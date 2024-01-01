Menu
Elite package with heated and cooled seats, navigation, backup camera, adaptive cruise, lane departure, rear heated seats, sunroof, bluetooth, aux/usb, forward collision warning and much more!! Call 519Cars today to book your test drive.

At 519Cars, we believe everyone deserves a chance to drive their dream car. Thats why we offer flexible financing options tailored to all credit types – good, bad, or no credit!

Enjoy competitive rates and favourable terms if you have excellent credit. Get behind the wheel of your desired vehicle without compromising on affordability.

Have a challenging credit history? Were here to help! Our financing specialists work with you to create a plan that not only gets you a car but also assists in rebuilding your credit score.

Dont have a credit history yet? We understand. Our no-credit financing options are designed to get you on the road and start building your credit from scratch.

We believe in personalized solutions that fit your financial situation. Our team is dedicated to finding the best financing options that work for you.

We prioritize transparency and honesty throughout the financing process. No hidden fees or surprises – just clear, straightforward terms and conditions.

Your dream car is within reach, regardless of your credit situation. Contact us now or visit 519Cars at 10924 Sunset Rd Southwold Ontario to explore our wide range of vehicles and flexible financing options.

2016 Acura RDX

138,477 KM

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Acura RDX

Elite | Navi | Adaptive Cruise | Lane Departure

2016 Acura RDX

Elite | Navi | Adaptive Cruise | Lane Departure

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

519-633-2020

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

138,477KM
Used
VIN 5J8TB4H73GL804884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 519CR1147
  • Mileage 138,477 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Elite package with heated and cooled seats, navigation, backup camera, adaptive cruise, lane departure, rear heated seats, sunroof, bluetooth, aux/usb, forward collision warning and much more!! Call 519Cars today to book your test drive.

At 519Cars, we believe everyone deserves a chance to drive their dream car. That's why we offer flexible financing options tailored to all credit types – good, bad, or no credit!

Enjoy competitive rates and favourable terms if you have excellent credit. Get behind the wheel of your desired vehicle without compromising on affordability.

Have a challenging credit history? We're here to help! Our financing specialists work with you to create a plan that not only gets you a car but also assists in rebuilding your credit score.

Don't have a credit history yet? We understand. Our no-credit financing options are designed to get you on the road and start building your credit from scratch.

We believe in personalized solutions that fit your financial situation. Our team is dedicated to finding the best financing options that work for you.

We prioritize transparency and honesty throughout the financing process. No hidden fees or surprises – just clear, straightforward terms and conditions.

Your dream car is within reach, regardless of your credit situation. Contact us now or visit 519Cars at 10924 Sunset Rd Southwold Ontario to explore our wide range of vehicles and flexible financing options.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

519 Cars

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

519 Cars

519-633-2020

2016 Acura RDX