$9,499+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Micra
S
2016 Nissan Micra
S
Location
519 Cars
10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
519-633-2020
$9,499
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 519CR2353
- Mileage 59,168 KM
Vehicle Description
- Automatic Transmission: Effortlessly glide through gears for a stress-free and comfortable drive, especially in stop-and-go traffic.
- Fuel-Efficient Gasoline Engine: Enjoy significant savings at the pump, making every journey more economical and environmentally friendly.
- Compact Sedan Agility: Maneuver with ease through urban environments and find parking spots that larger vehicles can only dream of.
- Dependable Front-Wheel Drive: Experience confident handling and stability on the road, providing a secure and predictable ride.
- Low Kilometers (59,168km): Benefit from a vehicle that's been gently used and has plenty of life left for all your driving needs.
At 519Cars, we believe everyone deserves a chance to drive their dream car. That's why we offer flexible financing options tailored to all credit types – good, bad, or no credit!
Enjoy competitive rates and favourable terms if you have excellent credit. Get behind the wheel of your desired vehicle without compromising on affordability.
Have a challenging credit history? We're here to help! Our financing specialists work with you to create a plan that not only gets you a car but also assists in rebuilding your credit score.
Don't have a credit history yet? We understand. Our no-credit financing options are designed to get you on the road and start building your credit from scratch.
We believe in personalized solutions that fit your financial situation. Our team is dedicated to finding the best financing options that work for you.
We prioritize transparency and honesty throughout the financing process. No hidden fees or surprises – just clear, straightforward terms and conditions.
Your dream car is within reach, regardless of your credit situation. Contact us now or visit 519Cars at 10924 Sunset Rd Southwold Ontario to explore our wide range of vehicles and flexible financing options.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Seating
Convenience
Exterior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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519-633-2020