Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford F-150

91,306 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

  1. 11121328
  2. 11121328
  3. 11121328
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
91,306KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EG7JFA99852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 7618A
  • Mileage 91,306 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT for sale in St Thomas, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT 140,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION for sale in St Thomas, ON
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION 96,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 for sale in St Thomas, ON
2019 Ford F-150 196,848 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

Call Dealer

519-631-XXXX

(click to show)

519-631-5080

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150