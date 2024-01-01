$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
2018 Ford F-150
Location
91,306KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EG7JFA99852
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 7618A
- Mileage 91,306 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
