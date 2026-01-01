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Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD | Backup Camera | Cruise Control for sale in St. Thomas, ON

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

112,017 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD | Backup Camera | Cruise Control

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14177602

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD | Backup Camera | Cruise Control

Location

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

519-633-2020

  1. 1780003431
  2. 1780003435
  3. 1780003435
  4. 1780003444
  5. 1780003436
  6. 1780003435
  7. 1780003433
  8. 1780003443
  9. 1780003444
  10. 1780003443
  11. 1780003434
  12. 1780003443
  13. 1780003425
  14. 1780003441
  15. 1780003436
  16. 1780003442
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
112,017KM
VIN 2GTV2LEC9K1141712

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,017 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

HID Headlights
Tow Hooks

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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519 Cars

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
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519-633-2020

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519 Cars

519-633-2020

2019 GMC Sierra 1500