2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

48,932 KM

$31,706

$31,706
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred 2.0 w/Sun & Leather Package

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred 2.0 w/Sun & Leather Package

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

$31,706

+ taxes & licensing

48,932KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS3CAA9LH253895

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 48,932 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

AWD
8 speed automatic

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

$31,706

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe