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2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
Location
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
519-633-2200
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
83,672KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBG2LC264776
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 94350A
- Mileage 83,672 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
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Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
519-633-2200
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee