$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
519-633-2200
43,074KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXEG2LW177813
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 43,074 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Additional Features
4x4
2020 Jeep Wrangler