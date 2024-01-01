Menu
2021 Jeep Wrangler

76,219 KM

Details Features

$35,989

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

2021 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

Contact Seller

$35,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,219KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXDG9MW633535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 76,219 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

$35,989

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2021 Jeep Wrangler