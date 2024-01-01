Menu
2012 Hyundai Accent

- $2799 + HST and Licensing 

Ask about our other cars for sale!

We take trade ins!


The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2012 Hyundai Accent

208,815 KM

Details

$2,799

+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Accent

GLS 4-Door

2012 Hyundai Accent

GLS 4-Door

Location

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$2,799

+ taxes & licensing

208,815KM
Used
VIN KMHCT4AE6CU185976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22361
  • Mileage 208,815 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Hyundai Accent
- $2799 + HST and Licensing


Ask about our other cars for sale!


We take trade ins!




The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
613-406-6532

$2,799

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

2012 Hyundai Accent