Menu
Account
Sign In
<br /> <br /> <br /> **Advertised price is for finance purchase. <br /> *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.<p><em>**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.</em></p>

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

111,255 KM

Details Description Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SL SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!

Watch This Vehicle

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SL SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  1. 11022356
  2. 11022356
  3. 11022356
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
111,255KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTR2UEA3DZ325642

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 111,255 KM

Vehicle Description








**Advertised price is for finance purchase.



*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

4x4
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orr Motors

Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION! for sale in Stittsville, ON
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION! 139,129 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mitsubishi RVR SE for sale in Stittsville, ON
2020 Mitsubishi RVR SE 81,214 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Lexus RX 350 L 7 PASSENGER SEATING! for sale in Stittsville, ON
2020 Lexus RX 350 L 7 PASSENGER SEATING! 30,010 KM $43,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2013 GMC Sierra 1500