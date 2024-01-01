Menu
<div>AUTOMATIC, A/C, POWER GROUP, ALLOY WHEELS, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, ETC! </div><div><br /></div><div> SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!</div> <br /> <br /> <br /> **Advertised price is for finance purchase. <br /> *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.<p><em>**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.</em></p>

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

22,586 KM

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

22,586KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBN1V77HM1250X0

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,586 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC, A/C, POWER GROUP, ALLOY WHEELS, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, ETC!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!







**Advertised price is for finance purchase.



*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-836-3333

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2017 Mazda MAZDA3