2019 Ford F-150

67,075 KM

Details Description Features

$45,999

+ tax & licensing
Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Lariat

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

67,075KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10515783
  • Stock #: 7041
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EPXKFB400X0

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,075 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED LARIAT WITH HEATED LEATHER, NAVIGATION, ALLOY WHEELS, FULL POWER GROUP, ETC!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.


*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

