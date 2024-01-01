Menu
**Advertised price is for finance purchase.

*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

2019 Ford F-150

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

Lariat SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP1KFB4060X

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Convenience

Remote Starter
Remote Entry

Safety

Parking Distance Sensors

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

