$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP1KFB4060X
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
**Advertised price is for finance purchase.
*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Convenience
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Safety
Parking Distance Sensors
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
