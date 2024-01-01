Menu
<div>NIGHT EDITION, 4X4 CREW CAB, 5.7L HEMI V8 WITH FUEL SAVER MDS, SUB ZERO PACKAGE, 7" DISPLAY, WHEEL & SOUND GROUP, 8 SPEED TORQUE FLITE TRANSMISSION, SPORT HOOD, ETC!</div><div><br /></div><div>SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT COINDITION!</div> <br /> <br /> <br /> **Advertised price is for finance purchase. <br /> *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.<p><em>**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.</em></p>

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

91,207 KM

Details Description Features

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,207 KM

Vehicle Description

NIGHT EDITION, 4X4 CREW CAB, 5.7L HEMI V8 WITH FUEL SAVER MDS, SUB ZERO PACKAGE, 7" DISPLAY, WHEEL & SOUND GROUP, 8 SPEED TORQUE FLITE TRANSMISSION, SPORT HOOD, ETC!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT COINDITION!







**Advertised price is for finance purchase.



*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Orr Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

