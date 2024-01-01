$33,999+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
TRADESMAN
Location
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing
91,207KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT7MG6990X0
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 91,207 KM
Vehicle Description
NIGHT EDITION, 4X4 CREW CAB, 5.7L HEMI V8 WITH FUEL SAVER MDS, SUB ZERO PACKAGE, 7" DISPLAY, WHEEL & SOUND GROUP, 8 SPEED TORQUE FLITE TRANSMISSION, SPORT HOOD, ETC!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT COINDITION!
**Advertised price is for finance purchase.
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
