2022 Acura TLX

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 8 , 0 8 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9708052

9708052 Stock #: 6909

6909 VIN: 19UUB6F56NA800000

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Red

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6909

Mileage 28,082 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.