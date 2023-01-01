Menu
2022 Acura TLX

28,082 KM

Details Description Features

$47,999

+ tax & licensing
$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2022 Acura TLX

2022 Acura TLX

A-Spec ASPEC

2022 Acura TLX

A-Spec ASPEC

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

28,082KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9708052
  • Stock #: 6909
  • VIN: 19UUB6F56NA800000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6909
  • Mileage 28,082 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD WHITE WITH RED LEATHER LOADED A-SPEC TRIM!



SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!


**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

