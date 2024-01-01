$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Acura TLX
Elite A-Spec - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
53,416KM
Used
VIN 19UUB3F88JA800407
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U0865A
- Mileage 53,416 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package!
With a supremely quiet ride, driving this Acura TLX is a pleasure wherever it takes you. This 2018 Acura TLX is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The Acura TLX is the embodiment of Acura's engineering and design progress, and the realization of Precision Crafted Performance - an ethos at the very core of Acura's DNA. Its power and control brought into perfect balance. Its un-compromised design in the name of unrestrained feeling, putting exhilaration front and centre once again. With bold styling refreshed for 2018, a refined cabin, advanced technology, and unmatched value, this exciting Acura TLX is hard to resist. This low mileage sedan has just 53,416 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our TLX's trim level is Elite A-Spec. Get the ultimate in performance and luxury with this TLX Elite A-Spec. It comes with a sporty A-Spec appearance package, a premium sound system with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated steering wheel, blind spot detection, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, collision mitigation braking, lane keeping assist, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Heated Seats.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
