$109,999+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
TRX **COMING SOON - CALL NOW TO RESERVE**
2022 RAM 1500
TRX **COMING SOON - CALL NOW TO RESERVE**
Location
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$109,999
+ taxes & licensing
26,785KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFU97NN241484
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,785 KM
Vehicle Description
TRX! HEATED LEATHER, PANORAMIC ROOF, POWER EVERYTHING, HARD TRIFOLD TONNEAU, ETC ETC!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!
**Advertised price is for finance purchase.
*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!
**Advertised price is for finance purchase.
*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
2022 RAM 1500