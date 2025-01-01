$4,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda Civic
DX-G **GREAT COMMUTER CAR**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Sold As Is
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 243,587 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST TRADED IN!!
2011 Honda Civic DX-G!!
**GREAT ON GAS**
1.8L INLINE 4, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, POWER LOCKS AND WINDOWS, 2 KEYS, A/C AND MUCH MORE!!
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS**
**REBUILT TITLE**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)
EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles include a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.
Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.
All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.
*All prices are plus HST*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
Vehicle Features
