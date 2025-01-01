Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=line-height: 1;>JUST TRADED IN!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>2011 Honda Civic DX-G!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**GREAT ON GAS**</p><p style=line-height: 1;>1.8L INLINE 4, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, POWER LOCKS AND WINDOWS, 2 KEYS, A/C AND MUCH MORE!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS**</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**REBUILT TITLE** </p><p style=line-height: 1;> </p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. </em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>All vehicles include a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. </em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>*All prices are plus HST*</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>sales@autoview.ca</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>905-379-4206</em></p>

2011 Honda Civic

243,587 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Honda Civic

DX-G **GREAT COMMUTER CAR**

Watch This Vehicle
12453004

2011 Honda Civic

DX-G **GREAT COMMUTER CAR**

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

  1. 1745610435
  2. 1745610435
  3. 1745610435
  4. 1745610435
  5. 1745610435
  6. 1745610435
  7. 1745610435
  8. 1745610435
  9. 1745610435
  10. 1745610435
  11. 1745610435
  12. 1745610435
  13. 1745610435
  14. 1745610435
  15. 1745610435
  16. 1745610435
  17. 1745610435
  18. 1745610435
  19. 1745610435
  20. 1745610435
  21. 1745610435
  22. 1745610435
  23. 1745610435
  24. 1745610435
  25. 1745610435
  26. 1745610435
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
243,587KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2HGFA1F4XBH100386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 243,587 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST TRADED IN!!

2011 Honda Civic DX-G!!

**GREAT ON GAS**

1.8L INLINE 4, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, POWER LOCKS AND WINDOWS, 2 KEYS, A/C AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS**

**REBUILT TITLE** 

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles include a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.

Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto View

Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited **CLEAN CARFAX**LOW KM'S** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited **CLEAN CARFAX**LOW KM'S** 132,604 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2008 BMW 3 Series 335i **HARD TOP CONVERTIBLE** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2008 BMW 3 Series 335i **HARD TOP CONVERTIBLE** 157,953 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 1997 Pontiac Firebird Formula **SUERP CLEAN**LOW KM'S** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
1997 Pontiac Firebird Formula **SUERP CLEAN**LOW KM'S** 73,123 KM $21,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto View

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-379-XXXX

(click to show)

905-379-4206

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto View

905-379-4206

2011 Honda Civic