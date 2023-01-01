Menu
2016 Ford F-250

114,613 KM

Details

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

Motormax Auto Sales

905-664-7629

2016 Ford F-250

2016 Ford F-250

XL

2016 Ford F-250

XL

Location

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

905-664-7629

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

114,613KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10012938
  • Stock #: 05305796
  • VIN: 1FT7X2B66GEC35796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 114,613 KM

Vehicle Description

just Arrived! 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motormax Auto Sales

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

