2011 Subaru Forester
XT Premium
Location
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
205,146KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10102668
- VIN: jf2shhec2bh737872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 205,146 KM
Vehicle Description
very clean car, carfax clean no accidents, certified, 3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included, call Paul 416-543-8201
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
