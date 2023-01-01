Menu
2011 Subaru Forester

205,146 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paul's Auto Sales

416-543-8201

2011 Subaru Forester

2011 Subaru Forester

XT Premium

2011 Subaru Forester

XT Premium

Location

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

205,146KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10102668
  • VIN: jf2shhec2bh737872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,146 KM

Vehicle Description

very clean car, carfax clean no accidents, certified, 3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included, call Paul 416-543-8201

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paul's Auto Sales

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

