<p>very nice clean SUV, certified, carfax clean no accidents, LUBRICO 3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included,</p>

2012 Subaru Forester

180,000 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SHCBC6CH460748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # p501
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

very nice clean SUV, certified, carfax clean no accidents, LUBRICO 3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included,

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

