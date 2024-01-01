$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Subaru Forester
2012 Subaru Forester
Location
Paul's Auto Sales
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
416-543-8201
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SHCBC6CH460748
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # p501
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
very nice clean SUV, certified, carfax clean no accidents, LUBRICO 3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included,
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Paul's Auto Sales
Paul's Auto Sales
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
Call Dealer
416-543-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Paul's Auto Sales
416-543-8201
2012 Subaru Forester