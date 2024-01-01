$7,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
Location
Paul's Auto Sales
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
416-543-8201
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
211,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2c4rdgbg4er344135
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 211,700 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
very nice clean van,DVD player,3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty,call Paul at 416-543-8201.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Paul's Auto Sales
2011 Nissan Rogue 174,500 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer 198,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Edge SEL 267,000 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
Email Paul's Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paul's Auto Sales
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
Call Dealer
416-543-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Paul's Auto Sales
416-543-8201
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan