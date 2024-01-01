Menu
<p>very nice clean van,DVD player,3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty,call Paul at 416-543-8201.</p>

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

211,700 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

211,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2c4rdgbg4er344135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 211,700 KM

Vehicle Description

very nice clean van,DVD player,3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty,call Paul at 416-543-8201.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Paul's Auto Sales

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-XXXX

416-543-8201

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paul's Auto Sales

416-543-8201

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan