<p>very nice clean SUV, certified, 3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included, call Paul at 416-543-8201 thx.</p>

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

181,288 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

181,288KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2GNALBEK6C6367117

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,288 KM

very nice clean SUV, certified, 3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included, call Paul at 416-543-8201 thx.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

CD Player

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2012 Chevrolet Equinox