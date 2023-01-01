$6,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
2012 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Paul's Auto Sales
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
416-543-8201
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
181,288KM
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2GNALBEK6C6367117
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 181,288 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
very nice clean SUV, certified, 3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included, call Paul at 416-543-8201 thx.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Paul's Auto Sales
2012 Chevrolet Equinox LT 181,288 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 181,557 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
2008 Mazda MAZDA3 238,000 KM SOLD + tax & lic
Email Paul's Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paul's Auto Sales
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
Call Dealer
416-543-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Paul's Auto Sales
416-543-8201
2012 Chevrolet Equinox