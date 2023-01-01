$21,995+ tax & licensing
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Paul's Auto Sales
416-543-8201
2015 RAM ProMaster
162,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10523412
- VIN: 3c6trvad9fe505785
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,000 KM
Vehicle Description
great work van,diesel, good shap, runs and drive good,navigation,lubrico warranty available.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Winter Tires
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
