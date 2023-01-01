Menu
2015 RAM ProMaster

162,000 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paul's Auto Sales

416-543-8201

2015 RAM ProMaster

2015 RAM ProMaster

2015 RAM ProMaster

Location

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

162,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10523412
  • VIN: 3c6trvad9fe505785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

great work van,diesel, good shap, runs and drive good,navigation,lubrico warranty available.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Winter Tires

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Paul's Auto Sales

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

