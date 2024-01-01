Menu
<p>very clean SUV, 7 passengers, carfax clean no accidents, 3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included, awd, </p>

2017 Ford Explorer

198,000 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

198,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8B87HGC81097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Description

very clean SUV, 7 passengers, carfax clean no accidents, 3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included, awd, 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paul's Auto Sales

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-XXXX

416-543-8201

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paul's Auto Sales

416-543-8201

2017 Ford Explorer