$22,809+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Ford Edge
SEL
2018 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
705-753-2110
$22,809
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,091KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2FMPK4J96JBB82490
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 88,091 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
remote start
Navigation
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Comfort
DUAL ZONE CLIMATE
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
Heated Wheel
2018 Ford Edge SEL AWD- White Gold 88
091KM 2.0L ecoboost
AWD Leather seats
power lift gate and much more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Savage Ford
2021 Ford F-150 XLT cabine SuperCrew 4RM caisse de 6,5 pi 100,614 KM $41,495 + tax & lic
2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW XLT cabine 6 places 4RM caisse de 6,75 pi 55,363 KM $77,995 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT cabine SuperCrew 4RM caisse de 6,5 pi 32,846 KM $62,098 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Savage Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
Call Dealer
705-753-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,809
+ taxes & licensing
Savage Ford
705-753-2110
2018 Ford Edge