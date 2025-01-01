Menu
Account
Sign In
<a href=http://www.savageford.ca/used/Ford-Edge-2018-id11767378.html>http://www.savageford.ca/used/Ford-Edge-2018-id11767378.html</a>

2018 Ford Edge

88,091 KM

Details Description Features

$22,809

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle
12155952

2018 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Savage Ford

72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

705-753-2110

Contact Seller

$22,809

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
88,091KM
VIN 2FMPK4J96JBB82490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 88,091 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
remote start
Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Comfort

DUAL ZONE CLIMATE

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
Heated Wheel
2018 Ford Edge SEL AWD- White Gold 88
091KM 2.0L ecoboost
AWD Leather seats
power lift gate and much more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Savage Ford

Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT cabine SuperCrew 4RM caisse de 6,5 pi for sale in Sturgeon Falls, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XLT cabine SuperCrew 4RM caisse de 6,5 pi 100,614 KM $41,495 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW XLT cabine 6 places 4RM caisse de 6,75 pi for sale in Sturgeon Falls, ON
2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW XLT cabine 6 places 4RM caisse de 6,75 pi 55,363 KM $77,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT cabine SuperCrew 4RM caisse de 6,5 pi for sale in Sturgeon Falls, ON
2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT cabine SuperCrew 4RM caisse de 6,5 pi 32,846 KM $62,098 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Savage Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Savage Ford

Savage Ford

72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

Call Dealer

705-753-XXXX

(click to show)

705-753-2110

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,809

+ taxes & licensing

Savage Ford

705-753-2110

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Edge