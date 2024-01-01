$24,487+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Kicks
SV
Location
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
705-753-2110
32,161KM
Used
VIN 3N1CP5CV4NL474088
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # U5264-24
- Mileage 32,161 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
ALL WEATHER MATS
Back Up Camara
2022 Nissan Kick SV FWD- White
& winter tires on rims included!
