Menu
Account
Sign In
<a href=http://www.savageford.ca/used/Nissan-Kicks-2022-id10559044.html>http://www.savageford.ca/used/Nissan-Kicks-2022-id10559044.html</a>

2022 Nissan Kicks

32,161 KM

Details Description Features

$24,487

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Nissan Kicks

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Nissan Kicks

SV

Location

Savage Ford

72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

705-753-2110

  1. 11110663
  2. 11110663
  3. 11110663
  4. 11110663
  5. 11110663
  6. 11110663
  7. 11110663
  8. 11110663
  9. 11110663
  10. 11110663
  11. 11110663
  12. 11110663
  13. 11110663
  14. 11110663
  15. 11110663
  16. 11110663
  17. 11110663
  18. 11110663
  19. 11110663
  20. 11110663
  21. 11110663
Contact Seller

$24,487

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
32,161KM
Used
VIN 3N1CP5CV4NL474088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U5264-24
  • Mileage 32,161 KM

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Interior

remote start
Heated Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
ALL WEATHER MATS
Back Up Camara
2022 Nissan Kick SV FWD- White
& winter tires on rims included!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Savage Ford

Used 2022 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in Sturgeon Falls, ON
2022 Nissan Kicks SV 32,161 KM $24,487 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Canyon 4WD Denali for sale in Sturgeon Falls, ON
2022 GMC Canyon 4WD Denali 53,839 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Sturgeon Falls, ON
2020 Ford Edge SEL 23,699 KM $31,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Savage Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Savage Ford

Savage Ford

72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

Call Dealer

705-753-XXXX

(click to show)

705-753-2110

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,487

+ taxes & licensing

Savage Ford

705-753-2110

Contact Seller
2022 Nissan Kicks