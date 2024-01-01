$17,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Honda CR-V
EX-L - Leather Seats - SiriusXM
2016 Honda CR-V
EX-L - Leather Seats - SiriusXM
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
183,001KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HKRM4H70GH123346
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 183,001 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Premium Audio System, SiriusXM, All-Wheel Drive, 17 Aluminum Wheels!
The 2016 Honda CR-V excels at things that matter to families including having a huge interior, quiet cabin, superior features and great cargo capacity. This 2016 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 183,001 kms. It's modern steel metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is EX-L. For the tech-savvy buyer seeking luxury features, the premium EX-L trim features leather seats, 328W stereo with 7 speakers, SiriusXM, and many other luxury features. The EX-L includes all of the EX trim features including a power moonroof, 17-inch alloy wheels, AWD, LED running lights, dual zone climate control and many others. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Premium Audio System, Siriusxm, All-wheel Drive, 17 Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Monitoring, Heated Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
The 2016 Honda CR-V excels at things that matter to families including having a huge interior, quiet cabin, superior features and great cargo capacity. This 2016 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 183,001 kms. It's modern steel metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is EX-L. For the tech-savvy buyer seeking luxury features, the premium EX-L trim features leather seats, 328W stereo with 7 speakers, SiriusXM, and many other luxury features. The EX-L includes all of the EX trim features including a power moonroof, 17-inch alloy wheels, AWD, LED running lights, dual zone climate control and many others. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Premium Audio System, Siriusxm, All-wheel Drive, 17 Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Monitoring, Heated Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Seating
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome surround
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
All-Wheel Drive
17" aluminum wheels
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Blind Spot Monitoring
Radio data system
Premium audio system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
Wheel Width: 6.5
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Audio system memory card slot
Simulated wood dash trim
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Curb weight: 1,630 kg
Overall Width: 1,820 mm
Wheelbase: 2,620 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.5 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm
Fuel Capacity: 58 L
Rear Head Room: 980 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 2,100 kg
Front Hip Room: 1,384 mm
Front Head Room: 964 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,349 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,489 mm
Manual child safety locks
Max cargo capacity: 2,007 L
Overall Length: 4,557 mm
Overall height: 1,652 mm
Rear Leg Room: 972 mm
HondaLink
SiriusXM
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
2 USB ports
Right exterior parking camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Palladino Honda
2021 Honda Civic Sedan EX - Sunroof - Remote Start 53,142 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Pilot Black Edition - Cooled Seats 60,000 KM $40,407 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Seltos EX - Sunroof - Leather Seats 67,400 KM $26,100 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Palladino Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-673-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2016 Honda CR-V