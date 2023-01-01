$4,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Ford Fusion
FUSION*AWD*V6*DRIVES VERY GOOD*LOW KMS 130*
Location
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,762 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 FORD FUSION**SEL*AWD*AUTO*DRIVES EXCELLENT*NEW BREAKS & TIRES*LOW KMS 130*GOOD SERVICE RECORD*SUNROOF*LEATHER INTERIOR*POWER DOORS*POWER MIRRORS*2 SETS OF KEYS*MUCH MORE CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
PRICE $ 4995+TAX+LIC
SAFETY EXTRA $ 1495.00
Vehicle Features
