Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford Fusion

130,762 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yam Global Auto Sales

519-268-7779

Contact Seller
2008 Ford Fusion

2008 Ford Fusion

FUSION*AWD*V6*DRIVES VERY GOOD*LOW KMS 130*

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford Fusion

FUSION*AWD*V6*DRIVES VERY GOOD*LOW KMS 130*

Location

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

  1. 1685385912
  2. 1685385912
  3. 1685385912
  4. 1685385912
  5. 1685385912
  6. 1685385912
  7. 1685385912
  8. 1685385912
  9. 1685385912
  10. 1685385912
  11. 1685385912
  12. 1685385912
  13. 1685385912
  14. 1685385912
  15. 1685385912
  16. 1685385912
  17. 1685385912
  18. 1685385820
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
130,762KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10004096
  • Stock #: 11
  • VIN: 3FAHP02128R267582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,762 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 FORD FUSION**SEL*AWD*AUTO*DRIVES EXCELLENT*NEW BREAKS & TIRES*LOW KMS 130*GOOD SERVICE RECORD*SUNROOF*LEATHER INTERIOR*POWER DOORS*POWER MIRRORS*2 SETS OF KEYS*MUCH MORE CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS

 

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

 

PRICE $ 4995+TAX+LIC

SAFETY EXTRA $ 1495.00

 

YAM GLOBAL AUTO SALES

4576 DUNDAS STREET E

THORNDALE ONTARIO N0M2P0

OFF : 519-268-7779

CELL : 519-268-7779

EMAIL : YAMGLOBALAUTOSALES@GMAIL.COM

WEB : YAMGLOBALAUTOSALES.COM

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Yam Global Auto Sales

2008 Ford Fusion 4dr...
 130,762 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Honda Odyssey E...
 231,552 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 258,270 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic

Email Yam Global Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Yam Global Auto Sales

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

Call Dealer

519-268-XXXX

(click to show)

519-268-7779

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory