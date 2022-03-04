Menu
2009 Porsche Cayenne

187,177 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Yam Global Auto Sales

519-268-7779

BASE*AWD*TIPTRONICS*FULLY LOADED*CER*1 YR WARRANTY

187,177KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8458308
  • Stock #: 14
  • VIN: WP1AA29P49LA07251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,177 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Porsche Cayenne Base AWD Tiptronic- Fully Loaded, Excellent condition, Leather Interior, Navigation, Sunroof, Alloys Wheel, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Xenon Headlights, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Drives like new selling certified with extended warranty.

 

Engine: 6 Cylinder

 Additional Options
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Tinted Glass
  • Air Conditioning
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Power Steering
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Bucket Seats
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Power Door Locks
  • Spoiler
  • Warranty Available
  • Premium Sound System
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Power Trunk
  • CD Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Power Seats
  • Proximity Key
  • Lumbar Support
  • Anti-Theft System

