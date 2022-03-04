$13,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-268-7779
2009 Porsche Cayenne
BASE*AWD*TIPTRONICS*FULLY LOADED*CER*1 YR WARRANTY
Location
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0
519-268-7779
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8458308
- Stock #: 14
- VIN: WP1AA29P49LA07251
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 187,177 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 Porsche Cayenne Base AWD Tiptronic- Fully Loaded, Excellent condition, Leather Interior, Navigation, Sunroof, Alloys Wheel, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Xenon Headlights, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Drives like new selling certified with extended warranty.
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas Street E
Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0
Email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com
Web : yamglobalautosales.com
Off : 519-268-7779
Engine: 6 CylinderAdditional Options
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Rear Window Defrost
- Tinted Glass
- Air Conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Power Steering
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Bucket Seats
- Child Seat Anchors
- Folding Rear Seat
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Quads / Captains
- Split Rear Seat
- Alloy Wheels
- Power Door Locks
- Spoiler
- Warranty Available
- Premium Sound System
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Power Trunk
- CD Player
- Bluetooth
- Automatic Headlights
- Power Seats
- Proximity Key
- Lumbar Support
- Anti-Theft System
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.