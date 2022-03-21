Menu
2011 Porsche Cayenne

158,444 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

S / CLEAN CARFAX / CERTIFIED!!

Location

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

158,444KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8935252
  • VIN: WP1AB2A28BLA52096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,444 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX!  CERTIFIED! PANO ROOF! S! We present you this clean Porsche Cayenne S, with beautiful tan leather interior, and a classy brown exterior. The Cayenne S is a perfect combination of luxury and sport, giving you the powerful 4.8L 400 horsepower V8 engine, while also loaded with features like the full panoramic roof, touch screen infotainment display, heated seats, sport mode, navigation, bluetooth audio and calling, and much more!! 

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player

