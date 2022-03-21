$22,995+ tax & licensing
519-823-2277
2011 Porsche Cayenne
S / CLEAN CARFAX / CERTIFIED!!
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: WP1AB2A28BLA52096
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,444 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX! CERTIFIED! PANO ROOF! S! We present you this clean Porsche Cayenne S, with beautiful tan leather interior, and a classy brown exterior. The Cayenne S is a perfect combination of luxury and sport, giving you the powerful 4.8L 400 horsepower V8 engine, while also loaded with features like the full panoramic roof, touch screen infotainment display, heated seats, sport mode, navigation, bluetooth audio and calling, and much more!!
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
