2013 Ferrari California

20,903 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Convertible Handling Pkg Carbon Seats & Interior HiFi Sound

Location

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

20,903KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9906509
  • Stock #: C3768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 20,903 KM

Vehicle Description

Bianco Avus on Nero Black
7 Year Genuine Maintenance Program RSCH -- Carbon Fibre Racing Seats Size L $9,170
HSHS -- Special Handling Package $7,950
CIDL -- Carbon Fiber Driver Zone + LEDs $7,825
CIHZ -- Carbon Fiber Finish for Upper Area $6,550
FCWS -- Front Wing in Carbon Fibre $6,370
SNDB -- High Power HiFi System $5,830
CILR -- Carbon Fibre Central Bridge $5,460
RMSD -- 20'' Diamond Finish Sport Wheels $5,110
RUF1 -- Leather Headliner in Cuoio $4,450
PAC1 -- Parking Camera $4,010
AFS1 - AFS System $2,100
CISK -- Exterior Sill Kick in Carbon Fibre $2,010
LOGO -- Scuderia Ferrari Shields $1,790
PAR2 -- Front and Rear Parking Sensors $1,710
MIH2 -- Inn/Out Electrochromatic Mirror + Homelink $1,640
CALB -- Brake Calipers in Black $1,460
EMPH -- Horse Stitched on Headrest in Nero $1,350
CSR1 -- Cruise Control $1,215
DSH6 -- A-Pillars in Black Leather $1,155
RPMW -- White Rev Counter $1,020
CTU1 -- Central Tunnel in Leather $1,010
CTU2 -- Armrest on Tunnel in Leather $640 Modifications
Quicksilver Axle Back Exhaust $2,860
Air Vent Grille Set - $2,242
Novitec Lowering Springs $2,240
Novitec 15mm Spacers -- 2X $1,600
Insert For Mirror - $997 The Special Handling package starts with a quicker steering rack and a set of stiffer springs. The fronts increase by 15 percent and the rears are turned up by 11. They're coupled with Ferrari's magnetorheological SCM dampers, which get a specific tune to complement the spring change.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available

