2013 Ferrari California
Convertible Handling Pkg Carbon Seats & Interior HiFi Sound
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 20,903 KM
Vehicle Description
Bianco Avus on Nero Black
7 Year Genuine Maintenance Program RSCH -- Carbon Fibre Racing Seats Size L $9,170
HSHS -- Special Handling Package $7,950
CIDL -- Carbon Fiber Driver Zone + LEDs $7,825
CIHZ -- Carbon Fiber Finish for Upper Area $6,550
FCWS -- Front Wing in Carbon Fibre $6,370
SNDB -- High Power HiFi System $5,830
CILR -- Carbon Fibre Central Bridge $5,460
RMSD -- 20'' Diamond Finish Sport Wheels $5,110
RUF1 -- Leather Headliner in Cuoio $4,450
PAC1 -- Parking Camera $4,010
AFS1 - AFS System $2,100
CISK -- Exterior Sill Kick in Carbon Fibre $2,010
LOGO -- Scuderia Ferrari Shields $1,790
PAR2 -- Front and Rear Parking Sensors $1,710
MIH2 -- Inn/Out Electrochromatic Mirror + Homelink $1,640
CALB -- Brake Calipers in Black $1,460
EMPH -- Horse Stitched on Headrest in Nero $1,350
CSR1 -- Cruise Control $1,215
DSH6 -- A-Pillars in Black Leather $1,155
RPMW -- White Rev Counter $1,020
CTU1 -- Central Tunnel in Leather $1,010
CTU2 -- Armrest on Tunnel in Leather $640 Modifications
Quicksilver Axle Back Exhaust $2,860
Air Vent Grille Set - $2,242
Novitec Lowering Springs $2,240
Novitec 15mm Spacers -- 2X $1,600
Insert For Mirror - $997 The Special Handling package starts with a quicker steering rack and a set of stiffer springs. The fronts increase by 15 percent and the rears are turned up by 11. They're coupled with Ferrari's magnetorheological SCM dampers, which get a specific tune to complement the spring change.
Vehicle Features
