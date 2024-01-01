$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Jeep Compass
North Rear Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Front Heated Seats
2020 Jeep Compass
North Rear Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Front Heated Seats
Location
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
855-316-3947
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
81,032KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 81,032 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, North 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Compact Spare Tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Additional Features
Monotone Paint Application
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH)
Billet Silver Metallic
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DFH) (STD)
POWER 8-WAY DRIVER/MANUAL 6-WAY PASS SEAT -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 7" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD)
TIRES: 225/60R17 BSW AS (STD)
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GJ -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH)
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Reversible Carpet/Vinyl Cargo Mat Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats
SAFE & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Remote Start System Security Alarm Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek Sport Sunroof Front Heated Seats Rear Back-Up Camera 64,217 KM $34,998 + tax & lic
2023 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 19,652 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT V8 6.6L 360 Camera Front Heated/Vented Seats 34,359 KM $79,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email CarHub North York Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
Call Dealer
855-316-XXXX(click to show)
855-316-3947
Alternate Numbers(Toll Free)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CarHub North York Chrysler
855-316-3947
2020 Jeep Compass