Menu
Account
Sign In
Small SUV 4WD, North 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

2020 Jeep Compass

81,032 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Jeep Compass

North Rear Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Front Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Compass

North Rear Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Front Heated Seats

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

  1. 11003324
  2. 11003324
  3. 11003324
  4. 11003324
  5. 11003324
  6. 11003324
  7. 11003324
  8. 11003324
  9. 11003324
  10. 11003324
  11. 11003324
  12. 11003324
  13. 11003324
  14. 11003324
  15. 11003324
  16. 11003324
  17. 11003324
  18. 11003324
  19. 11003324
  20. 11003324
  21. 11003324
  22. 11003324
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
81,032KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,032 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, North 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Compact Spare Tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Monotone Paint Application
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH)
Billet Silver Metallic
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DFH) (STD)
POWER 8-WAY DRIVER/MANUAL 6-WAY PASS SEAT -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 7" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD)
TIRES: 225/60R17 BSW AS (STD)
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GJ -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH)
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Reversible Carpet/Vinyl Cargo Mat Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats
SAFE & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Remote Start System Security Alarm Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler

Used 2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek Sport Sunroof Front Heated Seats Rear Back-Up Camera for sale in Thornhill, ON
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek Sport Sunroof Front Heated Seats Rear Back-Up Camera 64,217 KM $34,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Thornhill, ON
2023 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 19,652 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT V8 6.6L 360 Camera Front Heated/Vented Seats for sale in Thornhill, ON
2023 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT V8 6.6L 360 Camera Front Heated/Vented Seats 34,359 KM $79,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
Live Walk-Around Video

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CarHub North York Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

Call Dealer

855-316-XXXX

(click to show)

855-316-3947

Alternate Numbers
(Toll Free)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

855-316-3947

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Compass