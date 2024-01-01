Menu
Compact Cars, Highline Auto, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.4 L/85

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

48,188 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline Sunroof Front Heated Seats Adaptive Cruise Ctrl

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline Sunroof Front Heated Seats Adaptive Cruise Ctrl

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

48,188KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,188 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, Highline Auto, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.4 L/85

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler

Used 2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek Sport Sunroof Front Heated Seats Rear Back-Up Camera for sale in Thornhill, ON
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek Sport Sunroof Front Heated Seats Rear Back-Up Camera 64,217 KM $34,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Thornhill, ON
2023 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 19,652 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT V8 6.6L 360 Camera Front Heated/Vented Seats for sale in Thornhill, ON
2023 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT V8 6.6L 360 Camera Front Heated/Vented Seats 34,359 KM $79,998 + tax & lic

CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

855-316-3947

2021 Volkswagen Jetta