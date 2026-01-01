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2024 GMC Terrain
Denali
2024 GMC Terrain
Denali
Location
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
855-316-3947
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # C5986
- Mileage 28,565 KM
Vehicle Description
This GMC Terrain delivers a Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/-TBD- engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (175 hp [131.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Charging for devices located in front of centre console storage bin, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto.
This GMC Terrain Features the Following Options
Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Windows, power with front passenger Express-Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 19" x 7.5 (48.3 cm x 19.1 cm) bright machined aluminum with Premium Grey painted accents, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, USB data ports, 2, type-A, located within the centre console, USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console, Universal Home Remote, includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Trim, body-colour lower body.
Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service. *** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites
Transparency Statement
Online prices and payments are for finance purchases please note there is a $850 safety & road worthy fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,350 surcharge (the finance price + $2,350), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.
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