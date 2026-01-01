2025 Audi Q7

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<p> This Audi Q7 delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 9J x 20 5 Spoke Turbine Design -inc: silver finish. <p>This Audi Q7 Comes Equipped with These Options <br /> Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: 285/45R20 All-Season Run-Flat, Tire Mobility Kit, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Streaming Audio. </p> <p>Drive Happy with CarHub<br>*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service. *** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites</p> <p>Transparency Statement<br>Online prices and payments are for finance purchases please note there is a $850 safety & road worthy fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,350 surcharge (the finance price + $2,350), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.</p>

2025 Audi Q7

12,323 KM

Details Description Features

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2025 Audi Q7

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14295800

2025 Audi Q7

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Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

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Used
12,323KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # C5985
  • Mileage 12,323 KM

Vehicle Description

This Audi Q7 delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 9J x 20" 5 Spoke Turbine Design -inc: silver finish.

This Audi Q7 Comes Equipped with These Options
Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: 285/45R20 All-Season Run-Flat, Tire Mobility Kit, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Streaming Audio.

Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service. *** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites

Transparency Statement
Online prices and payments are for finance purchases please note there is a $850 safety & road worthy fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,350 surcharge (the finance price + $2,350), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

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2025 Audi Q7