2016 Jeep Wrangler

109,816 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

807-346-8733

2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 2dr Sport

2016 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 2dr Sport

Location

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

807-346-8733

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

109,816KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9971099
  Stock #: 1C4AJW
  VIN: 1C4AJWAG5GL255431

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # 1C4AJW
  Mileage 109,816 KM

Vehicle Description

Bi-Weekly Payment of $259.00/60Months @ 9.99%, this unit comes with our LIFETIME WARRANTY. Sale Price includes $249.00 Administration Fee, $55.00 Car Proof Fee and $10.00 OMVIC Fee. HST and Licensing are extra. Includes: LIFETIME WARRANTY with NO Deductible, NO Time Limit, NO Kilometer Restriction... *** Lifetime warranty is a limited power train warranty for as long as the purchaser continues to use the vehicle and it remains on the road, with no time or mileage limit. Excluding diesel engines and vehicles without balance of factory warranty. Purchaser must maintain the vehicle to manufacturer's requirements. Claims are limited to value of vehicle, on selected vehicles. See dealer for details. Used vehicle prices and payments include $199.00 admin fee, $10.00 OMVIC FEE AND $50.00 carproof fee. Example: $10,000 financed over 60/72/84 months: Interest @ 5.74% bi-weekly payments are $88.67/$75.95/$66.85. Cost of borrowing $1,527.10/$1,845.08/$2,166.70 for a total obligation of $11,527.10/$11,845.08/$12,166.70 respectively. On approved credit through Used Car Superstore. See dealer for full details. Vehicles may not be exactly as shown. Vehicle pictures are for representation purposes only. See Dealer for Details.

4x4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

