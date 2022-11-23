Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Rogue

75,800 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

807-346-8733

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

AWD SV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Rogue

AWD SV

Location

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

807-346-8733

  1. 9331486
  2. 9331486
  3. 9331486
  4. 9331486
  5. 9331486
  6. 9331486
  7. 9331486
  8. 9331486
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

75,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9331486
  • Stock #: UC4484
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV0JC835198

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UC4484
  • Mileage 75,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Bi-Weekly Payment of 186 / 72 Months @ 8.99%, Sale Price includes $249.00 Administration Fee, $55.00 Car Proof Fee and $10.00 OMVIC Fee. HST and Licensing are extra. . Used vehicle prices and payments include $250.00 admin fee, $10.00 OMVIC FEE AND $40.00 carproof fee. Example: $10,000 financed over 60/72/84 months: Interest @ 5.74% bi-weekly payments are $88.67/$75.95/$66.85. Cost of borrowing $1,527.10/$1,845.08/$2,166.70 for a total obligation of $11,527.10/$11,845.08/$12,166.70 respectively. On approved credit through Used Car Superstore. See dealer for full details. Vehicles may not be exactly as shown. Vehicle pictures are for representation purposes only. See Dealer for Details.

Vehicle Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

2020 Kia Sportage EX...
 74,490 KM
$32,900 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Seltos EX AWD
 74,062 KM
$36,900 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sportage EX...
 84,788 KM
$32,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

Call Dealer

807-346-XXXX

(click to show)

807-346-8733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory